The Rome City Board of Education has decided that they will not make up the days missed for inclement weather earlier this year, instead they will extend school hours starting after Spring Break.

Superintendent Louis Byars is quoted to say, “We felt like we wouldn’t gain as much value instruction wise (by adding days) as adding time to the days. We felt that was more suited to help our students gain back instruction time.”

Byars did not say how much time would be added.