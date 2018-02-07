Rome City Schools Students Compete in 2018 Spelling Bee

Some of Rome City School’s best spellers faced off in front of family members, Superintendent Louis Byars and several RCS administrators from central office. Winners from each elementary school, and students from Rome Middle’s 7th and 8th grade classes gave their best attempt to spell words called by Mrs. Carol Payne, a

Challenge teacher for the city school system.

Current and retired RCS educators also assisted with the Spelling Bee. Mrs. Cassie Parson served as moderator.

Mr. Tod Wheeler, Mrs. Esther Vaughn and Ms. Stephanie Graves were the judges.

Participants include: Jayona Harper and Demetriana Jones from Anna K. Davie Elementary; Brenden Strickland and Audrey Claire Loveman from East Central Elementary; Charles Scott and Ca’Lia Scott from Elm Street Elementary; Nehemiah Sparks and Damia Greene from North Heights Elementary; Emma Mendes and Aiden

West from Rome Middle School; Rachel Perez and Jenifer Valenzuela from West Central Elementary; and Joseph Lee and Campbell Thomas from West End Elementary.

Last student standing, Aiden West, spelled “ricochet” to take home the title of Rome City School’s spelling champion and he will move on to the second level of the competition on February 24 at 10 a.m. Georgia Highlands College will host the event. All spellers will be recognized at the March 13th school board meeting at central office. Emma Mendes, runner-up, will compete in place of West if he is unable to attend the next level of competition.

Rome City Schools would also like to thank the sponsors for the Spelling Bee, National Copier Exchange and

Coosa Valley Credit Union.