Rome City Schools officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Main Elementary School

construction on February 9 at 4 p.m. The event will take place at 3 Watters Street, Rome, which is the current location of Main Elementary.

Superintendent Louis Byars, along with Rome City Schools administrators and educators, would like to invite the community to the event. Come out and be a part of this exciting project, and learn how the new facility will better serve Rome’s students.