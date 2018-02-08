Rome City Schools Names STAR Student, Jaaie Varshney

Senior classmates, members from Rome\Floyd Chamber of Commerce, the Rome Exchange Club and family members gathered in the Rome High School auditorium to congratulate Jaaie Varshney for being named STAR

student for Rome High School. On February 6 at 3:15 p.m., Varshney, alongside her choice for STAR teacher Todd Ollis, was presented with a certificate recognizing her top SAT scores and all-around academic

excellence.

Also in attendance were her father and mother, Upkar and Smita, and Rome City Schools Superintendent Louis Byars.

“She really has the total package, as far as a student goes,” said Ollis. “She is very intelligent, she works really

hard and she is intellectually curious. This is the reason myself and other teachers see her thrive in an academic

setting.”

“It feels really great to be named STAR student and being able to pick Mr. Ollis as my STAR teacher is also wonderful,” Varshney added. “He is a great listener and I feel like I have really grown academically by being

his student.”

Varshney’s older sister, Juhi, received the STAR student in 2013. She has set personal goals, but she does admit that it feels good to be given the same award as her sibling.

With plans to enter a pre-med program, her short list for colleges includes UGA, Duke and University of California, Berkeley.