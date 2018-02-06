RHS Wolves Place in State Swim Meet with Record Breaking Performances

Rome High’s boys swim team took the state swimming meet by storm this weekend at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the campus of Georgia Tech, placing fifth as a team and grabbing several top finishes.

Senior Mason Hunter started the meet with a bang breaking the record in the 100- meter breaststroke during preliminaries on Friday. Hunter, the defending state champion in the event, broke the record again in Saturday’s finals as well as capturing the state title.

Hunter, who has singed to swim for Michigan next year, also won the state title in the 200-meter individual

medley.

Junior Samson Mumber swam to third place finishes, getting a spot on the podium in both the 100-meter backstroke and 100-meter butterfly. Hunter and Mumber teamed with Kenta Davis and Kent Schirmacher to win the 200-meter medley relay. The foursome also grabbed a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter free relay.

Davis added a fifth-place finish in the 50-meter freestyle as well.

On the girl’s side, the relays led the charge as Emma Rose Bailey, Elizabeth Carpenter, Anna Cate Loveman and Anna Waguespack teamed to finished 11th in the 400-meter free relay. Waguespack, Bailey, Sarah Baker and Viola Hasko joined forces to finish 11th in the 200-meter medley relay.