Pursuit Leads to Capture of Fugitive and Large Methamphetamine Seizure

This week Gordon County deputy sheriffs attempted to stop a suspicious automobile on Cline Road near Resaca. The driver of the car fled away at a high rate of speed, leading deputies on a pursuit through the area until the suspect crashed on Bandy Lake Road.

The driver (lone occupant) fled on foot into a very thickly wooded area. The responding deputies quickly set up a perimeter around the area, and the driver, subsequently identified as one Robert Wayne Mitchell, age 37, of 525 Peters Street, Calhoun, was soon apprehended . Mitchell was armed with a knife-in-hand when he was arrested. A search of the automobile revealed a large amount of processed methamphetamine for resale.

At the time of his arrest, Mitchell was being sought on a felony warrant for violation of probation. He has also been charged locally with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Obstruction and Assaulting Officers, associated weapons offenses, and a host of traffic related charges.