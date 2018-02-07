Police Find Over a Pound in Marijuana, Loaded Gun and More in Traffic Stop

Two men, Justin Nelson Neal, 23 of Rome, and Justin Douglas Blalock, 20 of Silver Creek, were arrested this week after police found over a pound of marijuana packaged for resale, a loaded gun and numerous drug related objects in the car they were driving.

Reports said that after pulling the vehicle over while looking for a person missing officer detected the smell of marijuana from the car.

A search was conducted an in the process uncovering over a pound of marijuana, a loaded Glock 31 .357 caliber, digital scales, multiple baggies, and $2,233 in cash.

Both are charged with two counts purchase, possession, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.