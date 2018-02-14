Numbers Released for Attendance at Berry and Shorter Football Games

Major college football attendance declined for the fourth consecutive season last year, that according to NCAA figures released this week.

Across the nation, average attendance for FBS games dropped to 42,203, down 1,409 fans per game – or 3.2 percent – from the season before.

So how did Floyd County two local university’s do? Berry College, which hosted 6 home games, averaged 1,670 fans per game and a total of 16,077 fans for the season.

Shorter, which played its 5 home games at Barron Stadium averaged 1,099 per game with 5,493 for the season.