Nancy Ann Proctor, age 56 of Calhoun, passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at her residence.

Nancy was born on January 14, 1962 in Floyd County to Jack L. Proctor and the late Doris Rickett Proctor. In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Walter and Clara Howerton. Nancy was a member of Calhoun Church of Christ and prior to retirement worked for K-Mart.

Nancy is survived by her father, Jack L. Proctor of Calhoun; four brothers, Jackie Proctor, Gary Proctor and his wife Tina, Jeff Proctor and his wife Tiffany, Shawn Proctor and his wife Erin, all of Calhoun; sister, Shae Bishop and her husband Brandon; and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 10th at 3 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Stacy Hensley officiating.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 PM until the service hour at 3 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.

Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Nancy Ann Proctor of Calhoun.