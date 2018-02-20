Myrtle Mullinax, 88, of Cartersville, Georgia, passed away Sunday, February 18, 2018 at Wellstar-Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia.

Mrs. Mullinax was born March 14, 1929 in Jasper, Georgia daughter of Fain Cochran and Minnie Dean Cochran. She was a retired Bookkeeper at City Motors of Cartersville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Mullinax; a brother, Ernest Cochran; sister, Claudine Weaver.

Survivors include a sister, Margine Fowler; a brother, Edward Cochran; 2 special nieces, Vickie Chatham and Vanessa Manzanares; a host of nieces and nephews also survive.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted Tuesday morning February 20th at 11:00 a.m. in the Owen Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Thomas Wheeler officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends Tuesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Owen Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include Jimmy Dilbeck, Eddie Cochran, Kevin Chatham, Mike Grizzle, Zackary Edmonds.

Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to leave condolences for the family.

Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Dr., Cartersville, GA, has charge of the funeral arrangements.

