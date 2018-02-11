Ms. Norma Annette Lemming Loveless, age 75, of Cedartown, passed away Saturday, February 10, 2018, in a local hospital.

Ms. Loveless was born in Floyd County on April 8, 1942, daughter of the late Eddie Carlton Lemming and the late Doris Mae Sommerville Lemming. She retired from Bekaert Steel Wire Corp. in Rome following many years of employment. Following her retirement, she was employed with Kimoto Tech in Cedartown until becoming disabled. Ms. Loveless was a member of Lindale United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Lee Carver, and her husband, Stacey, Cedartown; her son, David Loveless, Cedartown; 3 grandchildren, Tylar Frieden, and her husband, Aaron, Snellville, Caitlyn Loveless and Hannah Loveless, both of Anoka, MN; her beloved sister, confidant, and best friend, Phyllis Ware, and her husband, Hugh, Silver Creek; 2 nephews, Steve Ware, and his wife, Pam, and Jim Ware, and his wife, Amber; great nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Larry Caywood will officiate with her family sharing.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 3 until 4pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lindale United Methodist Church, 3401 Maple Road, Lindale, GA 30147.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.