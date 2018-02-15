Ms. Bonnie Ann Jones Lee, age 71, of Pooler, GA, formerly of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, following an extended illness.

Ms. Lee was born in Rome, GA on April 22, 1946, daughter of the late Verbin Vester Jones and the late Gladys Ann Waters Jones. She graduated from Johnson High School and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Plainville, GA. Bonnie had several loves in her life, singing (at home and with the choir at church), her family, friends, her Chihuahua, Pepe, and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was strong, silly, quirky and quick to show you love. Her genuine and selfless personality was an asset to CVS, where she worked as a shift manager for over 20 years. Ms. Lee joins those who preceded her in death, a daughter, Melissa Doane Watson; sister, Inez Jones; and two brothers, Garner Jones and Dennis Jones.

Survivors include a son, Thomas Jackson Watson, Jr., Calhoun, daughter, Lori Watson Patterson, and husband, Wayne, Calhoun, daughter, Linda Diane Hardy, and husband, Tracy, Rome, daughter, Andrea Suzette Anderson, and husband, Scott, Pooler, GA; seven grandchildren, Charles Watson, Cartersville, Jill Uren, Calhoun, Christa Anderson, Bradenton, FL, Lindsey Hardy, Rome, Auburn Anderson, Pooler, McKenzie Hardy, Rome, Ansley Anderson, Pooler; four great-grandchildren; two nephews and multiple cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2018, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Rev. Richard Webster and Rev. Tracy Hardy officiating. Interment will follow in Mizpah Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 noon until 1:45 PM, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home on Saturday by 1:30 PM and include: Charles Watson, Mike Duvall, Phillip Thompson, Luke Thompson, Tony Tran and Alan Towe.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.