Mrs. Wanda Faye Perkins Shores, age 53, of Summerville, GA, passed away Wednesday, February 7, 2018, at Floyd Medical Center.

Mrs. Shores was born February 2, 1965, in Montgomery, AL, daughter of Barbara Parker Perkins and the late Alfred Lamar Perkins. She was a member of the Welcome Hill Baptist Church and was employed with the City of Summerville. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Cecil and Carrie Parker, Grady and Daisy Perkins; and a niece, Jessica Hall.

Mrs. Shores is survived by her husband, Rev. Terry Shores; son and daughter-in-law, Corey and Hannah Shores; mother, Barbara Perkins; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kaye and Lamar Hall, Angela and Steve Blevins; niece and nephew, Kayla and Seth Hall.

Funeral services for Mrs. Shores will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 10, 2018, from the Mason Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Owen Bud Davis and Bro. Tony Samples officiating. Interment will follow in West Hill Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Seth Hall, Clay Parker, Terry West, Tony Rushin, Jerod Rushin, and Terry Hampton. Honorary pallbearers will be the Ladies’ Sunday School Class of Welcome Hill Baptist Church, her City of Summerville co-workers, Pam Hughes, and Joyce Pledger.

Mrs. Shores will be in state at Mason Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Friday, February 9, 2018.