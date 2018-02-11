Mrs. Sue Copeland Hack, age 86, of Rome, passed away on Friday, February 9, 2018, following an extended illness.

Mrs. Hack was born on January 10, 1932, in Rome, GA, daughter of the late John B. Copeland and the late Ada Beatrice Penney Copeland. She graduated from Armuchee High School in 1949 and had been the Captain of the basketball team. Prior to her retirement in 1989, she was associated with Southern Bell Company. Sue was a member of the Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church and for several years she served as President for the Joy Sunday School Class. Mrs. Hack was passionate about her family, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid traveler and adventurer, enjoying parasailing and skiing, while visiting Hawaii, Jamaica, San Francisco, CA, Mexico, Colorado and Key West, FL. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Jay Copeland, Bobby Copeland, Ed Copeland, and Rutledge Copeland, and by two sisters, Betty C. Graham (Ottis) and Margaret Copeland.

Survivors include her husband, Charles “Charlie” G. Hack, Rome; daughter, Cathy Brumbelow, and her husband, Barry, Rome; two grandchildren, Jennifer Martin, and her husband, Jay, Rome, and Allison Brumbelow, Kennesaw; a great-grandson, William Jack Martin, Rome; Charlie’s step-son, Steve Chaffin, GA; special niece, Lesa Ashmore, and her husband, Dr. Michael Ashmore, Kingston; several other nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, February 12, 2018, at 3:00 PM at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church with the Rev. Mac McCurry and the Rev. Clyde Hampton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090 or Heyman HospiceCare of Floyd, P.O. Box 163, Rome, GA 30162.

