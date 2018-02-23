Mrs. Sara Louise Thomas, age 76, of Rome, passed away Thursday, February 22, 2018, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Thomas was born in Rome, GA on January 13, 1942, daughter of the late James “Jim” Harless and the late Polly Acker Harless. An accomplished floral designer, Mrs. Thomas was employed for many years with Berry Florist here in Rome. She had also been employed in the Laboratory at Redmond Regional Medical Centerand was a Social Worker for the State of Georgia at Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital and at the MentalHealth Center. Most recently and prior to her retiring, she was employed with the Rome City School System as a long-term substitute teacher. Mrs. Thomas was a life-long member of West Rome Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Alton Hubert Thomas, Sr., to whom she was married on June 3, 1959; 2 sons, Alton Hubert “Al” Thomas, Jr., and his wife, Elizabeth, Rome, and Brian Thomas, and his wife, Deborah, Kingston; 3 grandchildren, Haley Thomas Hall, and her husband, Jared, Auston Thomas, and Lauren Thomas, all of Rome.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 25, 2018, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Brother Rick Jacobs and the Rev. Bill Tatum will officiate. Private interment will follow later in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1pm until the service hour. At other times, they may be contacted at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tony Warren Cancer Center, 255 W. 5th Street, Rome, GA 30165.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.