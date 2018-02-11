Mrs. Mildred Melton Price, age 99, of Rome, passed away Saturday evening, February 10, 2018, in a local health care facility.

Mrs. Price was born in Floyd County, GA on October 28, 1918, daughter of the late James A. and Rosa Lee Akins Melton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Clifford Price, by 2 sisters, Ruby Bowman and Lillian Brooks, and by 4 brothers, Henry, Dudley, Wesley, and Clifford Melton. Prior to her retirement in 1987, Mrs. Price was employed for 49 years with West Point Pepperell Manufacturing Co. in Lindale, the last 15 of which were spent in the Mill Store. She was a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church.

Survivors include 3 sons, Charles C. Price, and his wife, Jean, Kingston, David E. Price, and his wife, Betsy, Rome, and James R. Price, and his wife, Donna, Rome; 6 grandchildren, Joey Price, and his wife, Chris, Louisville, KY, Maria Janow, and her husband, Chuck, Chattanooga, TN, Carla Dyer, and her husband, Russ, Lindale, Gina Clevenger, and her husband, Lee, Rome, Bethany Gordon, and her husband, Neil, Kingston, and Brandon Price, and his wife, Becca, Rome; 14 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at 2pm at the graveside in East View Cemetery. Her Pastor, Dr. Philip May will officiate.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to the staff and caregivers at Winthrop Health and Rehabilitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, P. O. Box 519, Silver Creek, GA 30173.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.