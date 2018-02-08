Mrs. Melissa Kay “Missy” Alford, age 35, of Rome, passed away Thursday morning, February 8, 2018, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Alford was born in West Liberty, KY on March 18, 1982, daughter of Terry Dean Williams and the late Rita Lynn McMillen Brown. She was a graduate of Menifee County High School in Frenchburg, KY and Morehead State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications. She was employed in Sales and Marketing with Service Master by Twins here in Rome. She was an Ambassador with the Rome-Floyd Chamber of Commerce and was active in Chamber affairs. Mrs. Alford was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church and was a Girl Scout Leader with Troop #17855 here in Rome.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Dean Alford, to whom she was married on October 19, 2013; her father, Terry Dean Williams, and his wife, Vicki, West Liberty, KY; a sister, Terri Keath, and her husband, Will, and their daughters, Bella, Kendell, and Korbyn, all ofMt. Sterling, KY; her four-legged critter, Cooper; other nieces and nephews survive.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2018, at 3pm at Spring Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Douglas Crumbly, the Rev. Jim Reynolds, and the Rev. Corey Wright officiating. Interment will follow at a later date in Brown Cemetery, Pomroyton,KY.

The family will receive friends at Spring Creek Baptist Church on Saturday from 12 noon until 2:45pm.

Honorary pallbearers are requested to assemble at Spring Creek Baptist Church on Saturday at 2:30pm and will include Ambassadors and staff of the Rome-Floyd Chamber of Commerce and members of Girl Scout Troop #17855.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spring Creek Baptist Church Youth Ministry, 2636 Chulio Road, Rome, GA 30161.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.