Mrs. Mary Jean Kilgo Barnes, age 80, of Rome, passed away Sunday, February 25, 2018, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Barnes was born in Floyd County, GA on July 23, 1937, daughter of the late Clifford Robert Kilgo and the late Mary Elizabeth Blankenship Kilgo. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Methen Lother “Buddy” Barnes, by a step-son, Richard Elbert Barnes, and by a sister, Patricia “Patsy” Presley. Mrs. Barnes was a graduate of Coosa High School. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for over 50 years at Darlington School. She was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church.

Survivors include 2 step-sons, Buddie Mike Barnes and Jerry L. Barnes, both of Smyrna; a sister, Sue Walker, and her husband, Tony, Silver Creek; special nieces and nephews, Jeff Presley, Jeremy Presley, Makayla Presley, Katie Presley, Aaron Presley, Allysa Presley, and Emily Presley.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, at 11am at the graveside in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Dr. Philip May will officiate.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.