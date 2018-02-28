Mrs. Lynda Olivia Phillips McKenzie, age 77, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2018, at her residence.

Mrs. McKenzie was born in Rome, Georgia on September 30, 1940, daughter of the late Ralph Phillips and the late Sara Slaughter Phillips. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie Kenneth McKenzie, July 3, 2012, by a son, Bobbie Kenneth McKenzie, II, February 7, 2012, by a sister, Sarah Greer, and by a special nephew, Barry Kodiak Easterwood. Mrs. McKenzie was a Hilltopper and was a member of the last graduating class of the old Rome High School in 1958. She worked for a number of years for J. C. Penney, retiring as the manager of the Men’s Department.

Mrs. McKenzie was a faithful lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church where she was a member of Dirk Gaylor’s Sunday School Class, which she absolutely loved. She was also a member of the Rome Firefighters Auxiliary, the J. C. Penney retirees luncheon group, Daughters of Berry and The Card Club, which she thoroughly enjoyed.

Survivors include a son, Bo McKenzie and his wife, Brandy; a daughter-in-law, Gayle McKenzie; four grandchildren, Skye McKenzie Miles, Mason McKenzie, Jeremy Hindman and Corey Hindman; a sister, Sandra Duvall; several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Lynda’s life will be held on Friday, March 2, 2018, at 11am at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Dirk Gaylor, Dr. Gary Graves and Dr. Frank Wood officiating. Private interment will follow at a later date at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Calvary Baptist Church on Thursday from 5 until 8pm. Mrs. McKenzie will also lie instate on Friday from 10am until 10:45am at the church.

In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at P. O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or www.diabetes.org.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.