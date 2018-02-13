Mrs. Loraine Keith Campbell, age 96, of Rome passed away Sunday February 11, 2018 at her Residence.

Mrs. Campbell was born August 12, 1921 to the late Joseph Henry Keith and Lula Mae Thomas Keith. She was married to Alton Dee Campbell for 75 years and was preceded in death by Mr. Campbell July 29, 2014 and by her son, Daniel Keith Campbell on September 15, 2008. Mrs. Campbell was a member of the Cedar Creek Baptist and was an honorary member of Community Chapel Baptist Church where she attended for the past two years, She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Survivors include her sibling and their spouses, Mrs. Eva Jo Gresham, Mr. J. C. (Nellie Jo) Keith, Mr. Allen (Patsy) Keith, Mrs. Dorothy Terry, Mrs. Jean Sims, Mrs. Gala (Travis) Rosser, special daughter in love, Sandra “Sandy” Ancell, and by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday February 14, 2018, in the Chapel of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, with Rev. Max Tucker, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the hour of service on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.

Pallbearers include the following gentlemen and are asked to meet at funeral home on Wednesday by 1:30 PM Gary Padgett, Steve Guthrie, Cory Atkins, Ray Rosser Shane Atkins, Dylan Akins, Jim Kelly, and Joseph Grigsby.

Honorary pallbearers, Kyle Rush, and Jason Rush.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.