Mrs. Lila Louise Youngblood Buffington, age 74, of Rome, passed away on Monday, February 12, 2018, at her home.

Mrs. Buffington was born in Rome, GA, on October 29, 1943, daughter of the late Richard Plenney Youngblood and the late Bunnie Bell Wimpee Youngblood. She graduated from Armuchee High School in 1962. Prior to retirement, she was a seamstress with Rome Manufacturing for over 30 years. Lila was a wonderful Maw-Maw and loving and devoted mother. She loved her family and friends. Mrs. Buffington was preceded in death by her brothers, R.P Youngblood, Alvin Youngblood, Johnny Youngblood and Ralph Youngblood.

Survivors include her daughter, Kelley M. Fuller, and her husband, Brian, Rome; triplet grandchildren, Belle, Blaise and Ben Fuller, Rome; a sister, Leola Winslett, Rome; her sisters-in-law, Vivian Bates, Bowden, GA, and Willene Youngblood, Rome; several nieces and nephews; special friend of over forty years, Brenda Watwood Haggard, Rome.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 15, 2018, at 2 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Pastor Scott Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Midway Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, from 6 pm until 8 pm. At other hours, the family may be reached at the residence of Kelley and Brian Fuller.

Nephews will serve as pallbearers and are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday at 1:30pm and include: Bobby Youngblood, Scott Youngblood, Brandon Lambert, Blake Lambert, Melvin Hicks and Ricky Youngblood. Honorary pallbearers will be the Armuchee High School Class of 1962.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.