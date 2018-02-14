Mrs. Janice Christine Sprayberry Entwisle, age 67, of Silver Creek, passed away Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at her residence.

Mrs. Entwisle was born in Cave Spring, GA on July 22, 1950, daughter of the late Lafon and Callie Sprayberry. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Sprayberry. Mrs. Entwisle was employed for a number of years with G. & M. Trucking in Coosa, GA. Prior to her becoming disabled, she was employed with Lakeland Motor Freight in Cartersville, GA. She was a member of Rome Church of Christ.

Survivors include her husband, John Scott Entwisle, Jr., to whom she was married on July 29, 1995; a daughter, Terri Settlemoir, Silver Creek; a son, Shane Cronan, Silver Creek; 3 step-children, Don Entwisle, Rome, Dee Dee Lambert, Cave Spring, and Roy Entwisle, Rome; a sister, Doris Greer, Decatur; 6 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 3pm at Rome Church of Christ with Minister Steve Rogers and the Rev. Dale Byars officiating. Interment services will follow on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at 2:30pm at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.

The family will receive friends at Rome Church of Christ on Saturday from 1pm until 2:45pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Rome Church of Christ on Saturday at 2:30pm and include: Shane Cronan, Jeremy House, Roy Entwisle, Richard Sprayberry, Chad Greer, Calvin Tolbert, and Jeff Tolbert.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.