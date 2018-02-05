Mrs. Ida Vaunita Burkhalter Spears, age 81, of Rome, passed away on Friday, February 2, 2018, at her residence.

Mrs. Spears was born in Silver Creek, Georgia on July 18, 1936, daughter of the late Mallory David “Strick” Burkhalter and the late Ruby Wallace Burkhalter. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Billy Burkhalter, Charles Burkhalter and Roy P. Burkhalter, and by 2 sisters, Donna Burkhalter and Melba Franklin. Mrs. Spears worked as a secretary for Spears Glass Company, Inc. for 32 years. She was a faithful member of Blue Pond Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. Mrs. Spears was also a member of the Gideon’s Auxiliary and was past Worthy Matron for the Order of Eastern Star. Her family was her life and she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Billy Ray Spears, to whom she was married on October 31, 1953; a daughter, Tammy Moore and her husband, Michael, Rome; two sons, Michael Ray Spears, Kingston, and Anthony Lee Spears and his wife, Marsha, Kingston; a sister, Rometa Blair and her husband, Jimmy, Silver Creek; two brothers, Steve Burkhalter and his wife, Monesia, Silver Creek, and Kenneth Burkhalter, Lindale; four grandchildren, Thad, Erin, Jessica and Kadee; three great grandchildren, Logan, Griffin and Ryman; special caregiver, Brenda Copeland; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 5, 2018, at 3pm at Blue Pond Baptist Church with the Rev. Don Spears and the Rev. Mikel Garrett officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jerry Cowart officiating.

The family will receive friends at Blue Pond Baptist Church on Monday from 1pm until the service time.

Nephews will serve as pallbearers and are asked to assemble at the church on Monday at 1:30pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.