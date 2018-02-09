Mrs. Helen Louise Satcher, age 84, of Taylorsville, GA, passed away Thursday, February 8, 2018, at Cartersville Medical Center.

Mrs. Satcher was born in Brewster, AL on April 8, 1933, daughter of the late James Forrest Woods, Sr. and the late Erma Elizabeth Shumate Woods. She was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Harvey Andrew Woods and James Forrest Woods, Jr. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with Big Star Food Stores here in Rome for over 30 years. She was an accomplished artist and Gospel singer, singing with her family at area churches for many years. Mrs. Satcher was a member of UnityBaptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Jesse Satcher, Jr., to whom she was married on July 15, 1950; 2 daughters, Sherri Erwin, and her husband, Harold, Aragon, and Melissa Littlefield, and her husband, Perry, Taylorsville; 3 sons, Ron Satcher, and his wife, Pallie, Aragon, Steave Satcher, Taylorsville, and Tim Satcher, Rome; a sister, Margaret Gentry, Cartersville; a brother, Larry Woods, Cartersville; 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 11, 2018, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Tommy Harris and the Rev. Rob Miller officiating. Private interment will follow later in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1pm until the service hour.

Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, 3152 Little Road, Suite 146, Trinity, FL 34655.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.