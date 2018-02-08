Mrs. Donna Jo Thrash, age 51, of Cave Spring, Georgia passed away on Tuesday afternoon, February 6, 2018. She was born on December 9, 1966 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was preceded in death by 2 half brothers and 1 half sister.

Donna is survived by her sons, Willie Smith and Donald Smith; step sons, James Norris and Johnny Ingram and seven grandchildren. A number of nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

In keeping with her wishes Mrs. Thrash was cremated. No formal services are planned at this time.

For personal condolences and to sign the on line guestbook, please visit our website at liteseyfh.com.

The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Donna Jo Thrash., Georgia passed away on Tuesday afternoon, February 6, 2018. She was born on December 9, 1966 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was preceded in death by 2 half brothers and 1 half sister.

Donna is survived by her sons, Willie Smith and Donald Smith; step sons, James Norris and Johnny Ingram and seven grandchildren. A number of nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

In keeping with her wishes Mrs. Thrash was cremated. No formal services are planned at this time.

For personal condolences and to sign the on line guestbook, please visit our website at liteseyfh.com.

The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Donna Jo Thrash.