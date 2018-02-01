Mrs. Charlotte Evans McJunkin Bolton, age 90 of Rome, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2018, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law after a very short illness.

Mrs. Bolton was born in Cedartown, Georgia on November 25, 1927, daughter of the late Fannie Mae Cambron Evans and the late Thomas Jefferson Evans. Mrs. Bolton moved to Rome, Ga when she married and was a resident here until 1966 when she and her family moved to Hickory, North Carolina. Mrs. Bolton moved back to Lindale to reside with her daughter in May, 2010.

Mrs. Bolton built B-29’s at Lockheed-Martin for several years. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Shuford Mills in Hickory, NC. Mrs. Bolton attended Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church during the last nearly 8 years of her life. She told everyone that she was not a member yet, but she had never attended a church that had so many friendly and loving people. She felt right at home there.

To her children, Mrs. Bolton was a wonderful Mother. She provided for her family, took them to church and made sure that their needs were met. She made sure that her children received the education that she was not able to have. She taught them to love those that didn’t have much and were disabled. She always brought a needy person to the Thanksgiving table every year. Her favorite thing to do was attend church. Her children were blessed to have her as their mother. Since moving to Lindale, Mrs. Bolton made many friends and became a member of the Gilbreth Senior Fund Raisers which she called the Monday Lindale Bingo Group. She always looked forward to Mondays.

Mrs. Bolton was preceded in death by her parents, her only sister, Marjorie Willis, and her husband, Gene Bolton, who she said was the love of her life. She is survived by a daughter Gail Beauchamp and her husband, Richard, Lindale; a son, James Richard “Rick” McJunkin and his wife, Nancy, Hickory, NC; three granddaughters, Lori Casey and her husband, Tom, Rome, Martie Johnston and her husband, Chris, Dalton, and Ashley McJunkin, Hickory, NC; six great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 2, 2018, at 11am at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church with Dr. Philip May and the Rev. Gene Spears officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10am until 10:45am.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Friday at 10:30am and include: Active: Mike Harris, Dan Duff, Joe McKoy, Ray Beauchamp, Chris Johnston and Bill Beshears. Honorary: Gilbreth Senior Fund Raisers the Monday Lindale Bingo Group.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.