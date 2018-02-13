Mrs. Brenda Gayle Martin, 64, of Rocky Face, Georgia, departed this life Sunday February 11, 2018 at the Redmond Regional Hospital. She was born August 28, 1953 in Dalton, GA, a daughter of the late Robert and Ada Spence Martin. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Richard Spence, Roger Martin, sisters, Marcie Serritt, Geneva Bennett, Phyllis Martin. She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Martin of the residence; her children, Blake Bearden, Shannon Giddens both of Dalton, GA; grandchildren, Abigail Bearden, Zack Bearden, Brandon Bearden, Kera Sosebee, Kaylee Foster; great grandchildren, Bentley Sosebee, Easton Sosebee; sisters ,Joyce Strickland , Kathy Martin of Dalton, GA; brothers, Tim Martin of Dalton, GA and Terry Martin of Calhoun, GA. Service to celebrate the life Mrs. Brenda Gayle Martin will be held Wednesday February 14, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. from the Ponders Melrose Chapel with Reverend Ricky Spence officiating. Interment will follow in the United Memorial Gardens with Mitchell Martin, Joey Martin, James Davis, Matt Sosebee, Brian Bennett, and Adam Foster serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

