Mrs. Betty Jo Hughes, age 80, of Summerville, GA, died Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at her residence.

Mrs. Hughes was born April 21, 1937, in Summerville, GA, daughter of the late William Arzo and Margaret Josephine Mann Hughes. She was a homemaker and was of the Holiness faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Alvin Hughes; and a son, John Raymond “Cowboy” Hughes.

Mrs. Hughes is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Robert and Debbie Hughes, Randall Hughes; daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn and Manuel Owens, Sharon and Nathan Deering; 6 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Graveside and interment services for Mrs. Hughes will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 9, 2018, from Lyerly Cemetery with Dr. Greg Collins officiating. Pallbearers will be R. C. Boyd, Stacy Boyd, Frankie Hughes, Michael Hughes, Michael Deaver, and Nathan Deering.

Mrs. Hughes will be in state at Mason Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Thursday, February 8, 2018.