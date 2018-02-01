Mrs. Atrice Mae Gilmore Bearden, age 95, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Bearden was born on May 12, 1922, in Cherokee County, AL, daughter of the late James Robert Gilmore and the late Willie Clemmons Gilmore. Atrice and Dailey married on July 13, 1942. She was a God fearing and loving member of Mt. View Baptist Church. Mrs. Bearden was a great cook and enjoyed working in her garden and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by a son, John William Bearden, by a granddaughter, Reatha Michelle Bearden, and by her husband, Dailey Anderson Bearden.

Survivors include a daughter, Rita Garrison Jenkins, and her husband, Wilburn, Rome; son, Robert Bearden, Rome; daughter, Reatha Dowdy, Rome; 8 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great grandchildren; brother, Joe Gilmore.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2018, at 2 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Brother Micca Gillespie and Brother Tracey Dowdy officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. View Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 5 until 7 pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home on Sunday by 1:30 pm and include: Michael Binkley, Derick Pruitt, Dylan Binkley, Chris Binkley, Keith Garrison, Zach Dillard, Jason Schwind and Walker Bearden.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.