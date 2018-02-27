Mrs. Annjell Garrison Webb, age 81, of Rome, passed away Tuesday morning, February 27, 2018.

Mrs. Webb was born in Shannon, GA on July 7, 1936, daughter of the late W. C. “Cliff” Garrison and the late Glatha Sewell Garrison. She was a graduate of Model High School and attended Shorter College. Mrs. Webb was employed for a number of years as the Receptionist for Dr. Seaborn Reeves here in Rome. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with the Floyd County School System at Model Elementary School for nearly 15 years. Following retirement, she served as a Pink Lady at Floyd Medical Center for over 12 years. Mrs. Webb attended Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church and was a charter member of the Sparrows Sunday School class.

Survivors include her husband, W. Jerome Webb, to whom she was married on September 26, 1959; her son, Garrison Jerome Webb, and his wife, Jeanine, Lawrenceburg, TN; her daughter, Lila Maleah Webb, Orlando, FL; 3 grandchildren, Dr. Macey Webb McClary, and her husband, Andy, San Leandro, CA, Coco Parker, Orlando, FL, and Alex Webb, Marianna, FL; a sister, Annelle Hamilton, and her husband, Mody, Armuchee; several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at a later date in Floyd Memory Gardens.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.