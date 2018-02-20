Mr. Richard Dean McCauley, age 58 of Summerville, passed away Sunday, February 18, 2018 at his residence.

Mr. McCauley was born in Summerville, Georgia on March 31, 1959, son of the late Bryson D. McCauley and Madelyn Ann Birtell McCauley. He was a former member of the Pennville Gospel Tabernacle and prior to retirement, was employed with Riegel Textile and was a delivery driver for Flowers and Such Florist. He was an avid golfer and loved to play video games. In addition to his parents, Mr. McCauley was preceded in death by two sisters, Deborah Crump and Lynn Ellen McCauley.

Mr. McCauley is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Jo Ann McCauley; sister, Robin Johnson; special nephew and his wife, Chris and Christy Crump and a number of additional nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Mr. McCauley’s wishes, he will be cremated and the family will have a memorial service at a later date.

The family respectfully asks that no flowers or food be sent.

Coffman Funeral Home, Petitt Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Richard Dean McCauley. Please visit www.coffmanfh.net to sign our online guestbook and to post condolences.