Mr. James Richard Thompson, age 85, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2018, at a local hospital.

Mr. Thompson was born in Floyd County, Georgia on October 20, 1932, son of the late James Chester Thompson and the late Louise Skates Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Imogene Cleveland Thompson. Mr. Thompson was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War and was of the Baptist faith. Prior to retirement, he worked as a painter at Berry College.

Survivors include a daughter, Margaret Thompson, Silver Creek; two sons, Michael Thompson, Lindale, and Kenny Thompson, Silver Creek; two step-daughters, Ruthie Floyd and Carolyn Scott; ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at 4pm at Bethel Crossroads Baptist Church Cemetery in Taylorsville with the Rev. Tony Baker officiating. The American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard will present military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 2 until 3pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.