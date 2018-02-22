Mr. Garey Klee Barrell, age 75, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2018, in a local hospital.

Mr. Barrell was born in Louisville, Kentucky, son of the late Samuel Ogden Barrell and the late Leota Kleesattel Barrell. He attended the University of Kentucky and was appointed as a “Kentucky Colonel” by the State of Kentucky. He was a retired Engineer and had served as an Aerospace Engineer in the NASA space program as well as the National Radio Astronomy Observatory. Mr. Barrell was also well-known as an Amateur Radio Operator using the call sign, K4OAH. He was a member of the Bardstown Road Presbyterian Church, Louisville, Kentucky.

Survivors include his wife, the former Carol Jean Taylor, Rome, to whom he was married for 56 years; a son, Kevin Wayne Barrell (Sonja), Rome; a daughter, Leslie Klee Bledsoe (Mark), St. Charles, IL; a sister, Christie Hora (John), Louisville, KY; 6 grandchildren. Nieces and nephews also survive.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in Louisville, Kentucky.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.