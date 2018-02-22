Mr. Eugene Douglas Gresham, Jr., age 73, of Cedartown, passed away Tuesday, February 20, 2018, in a local hospital.

Mr. Gresham was born in Floyd County, GA on January 29, 1945, son of the late Eugene Douglas Gresham, Sr. and the late Dorothy Penson Gresham and lived most of his life in Floyd County. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Glenda Gatlin and by a brother, Anthony Gresham. Mr. Gresham was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he was a self-employed contractor. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Valerie Davis, and her husband, Monty, Rome, and Jesse Miller, and her husband, Bradley, Cedartown; a son, E. D. “Doug” Gresham, III, Rome; 2 sisters, Faye Cooper and Martha Paris, both of Rome; 2 brothers, Ronnie Gresham, and his wife, Sondra, Rome, and Donnie Gresham, and his wife, Nancy, Boston, MA; 6 grandchildren, Ashley Gresham, Brooke Laney, and her husband, Kevin, Keri Gresham, Kelcie Davis, Karly Davis, and Jack Farrister; 4 great grandchildren, Ayden Maddox, Ansley Laney, Piper Youngblood, and Knox Cason; nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2018, at 7pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Clifford Free will officiate with Valerie Davis delivering the eulogy. Interment services will follow on Friday, February 23, 2018, at 10am in Georgia National Cemetery in Canton with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5pm until the service hour.

Nephews and close family friends will serve as pallbearers and are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 6:30pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.