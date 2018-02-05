Mr. Donald Eugene Sharp, age 71, of Silver Creek, passed away on Friday, February 2, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Sharp was born in Rome, Georgia on July 26, 1946, son of Mary Ruth Dillard Sharp and the late Doyal Sharp. Mr. Sharp was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. He retired from the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 926.

Survivors include a daughter, Dana Sharp and her husband, David Woodrick, Rome; his mother, Mary Ruth Sharp, Rome; a brother, Wayne Sharp, Silver Creek; his former wife and mother of his daughter, Faye Sharp Downs, Rome; aunts and cousins also survive.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

