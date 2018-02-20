Mr. Chris Benefield, age 58 of Cedartown, passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2018. He was born on February 10, 1960. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Noah A. and Shirley Louise Packer Benefield.

Mr. Benefield is survived by his parents; wife, Rhonda A. Gray; daughters, Brittainy Adams, Hannah Pruitt and Sarah Gray; sons, Adam Benefield, Jake Daniel Benefield and Jesse Schexnayder; sister, Kim Allen; brothers, Tim Benefield and David Benefield and seven grandchildren.

Mr. Benefield is preceded in death by his daughter, Ala Olivia Benefield and brothers, Jeremy Benefield, Philip Benefield and Daniel Benefield.

The funeral arrangements for Mr. Chris Benefield will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at eleven o’clock in the morning at Cedar Lake Christian Center with Pastor Neil Hopper and Rev. Larry Davis officiating. Interment will follow in the Northview Cemetery.

The family of Mr. Benefield will receive family and friends on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 from six o’clock in the evening until eight o’clock in the evening at Cedar Lake Christian Center.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Keith Vann, Kevin Swaford, Johnathan Ayers-Kyser, Phillip Williams, Andrew Benefield, Tim Benefield and David Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Benefield, Adam Benefield and Doyle Kelley

