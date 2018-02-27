Mr. Charles Daniel “Sarge” Comes, age 89, of Rome, formerly of Silver Creek, passed away Sunday morning, February 25, 2018, in a local health care facility.

Mr. Comes was born in Irvington, NJ on April 20, 1928, son of the late Richard F. Comes and the late Myrtle Haynes Comes. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Nell Cargle Comes, and by a brother, William Comes. Mr. Comes was a veteran of the United States Navy and the United States Army, retiring following 22 years of service. He was a veteran of 3 wars: World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Following his service in our military, Mr. Comes was employed for a while at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, VA. Upon moving to our area, he was employed with the City of Rome Transit Department and was a self-employed painter. Mr. Comes was a member of Silver Creek Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Georgia Mountain Music Club and was well-known for his playing of the harmonica.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Sherry Ann Comes Ashley, Silver Creek, and Rheba Faye Comes Smith, Rome; 2 grandsons, Rev. Chris Ashley, and his wife, Lisa, and Kevin Ashley, and his wife, Lynn, all of Silver Creek; 4 great grandchildren, Joseph Pearson, and his wife, Berlyne, Cartersville, Amelia Hogue, Meridian, MS, Jake Ashley, Silver Creek, and Tegan Ashley, Silver Creek; 2 great-great grandchildren, Noelle and Kasen Pearson, both of Cartersville; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with his grandson, the Rev. Chris Ashley, and his nephew, the Rev. Tony Cargle, officiating The American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard will extend military honors. Private interment will follow later in New Bethel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective homes.

Active and honorary pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 12:30pm and are as follows: Active: Joseph Pearson, Jake Ashley, Joel Turner, David Clay, Howard Withrow, and Jim Cook. Honorary: Al Squires, Bill Gore, Wayne Casey, Charles Patterson, Frank Boyett, Jim Stark, Ivey Wright, Bill Robertson, Robert Rakestraw, and Gene Cowart.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.