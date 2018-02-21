Mr. Charles Andrew Swanson, age 83, of Silver Creek, passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2018, at a local hospital.

Mr. Swanson was born in Cedartown, Georgia on February 10, 1935, son of the late Edward Wiley Swanson and the late Lena Belle Wade Swanson. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, George, Ralph, Clyde and Bill Swanson, and by his beloved grandson, Alexander B. Crumbley. Mr. Swanson was very proud of his military service, having served in the United States Navy from April 1952 until August 1971. He was a member of the American Legion, V.F.W. and was a Mason.

Mr. Swanson retired from Georgia Power as an electrician and then became a warehouse man and substitute route driver for the Atlanta Journal. He ended his working career with Lookout Mountain Community Services as a bus driver. Mr. Swanson was an avid bowler and was very good at this sport. He was a Life Member of the Rome Bowling Hall of Fame and was a recipient of the State of Georgia Meritorious Service Award. In the late ‘70’s and ‘80’s he served as Youth Director for Vann’s Valley Baptist Church and at the time of his death he was a member of Hollywood Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Raeona Marlin Swanson, to whom he was married on February 25, 1961; two sons, Dennis Swanson and his wife, Tammy, and David Swanson and his wife, Jennifer; two daughters, Shelley Caldwell and her husband, Kerry, and Julie Crumbley and her husband, Chris; five grandchildren, Todd Swanson and his wife, Lauren, Sydney Parris and her husband, Jerry, Matthew Smith and his wife, Brooke, Jacob Crumbley and Luke Crumbley; five great grandchildren; three brothers, Arthur Swanson, Lindale, Edward Swanson, Rome, and Wade Swanson, Amarillo, TX; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at 1:00pm at Hollywood Baptist Church with the Rev. David Harper officiating and his granddaughter, Sydney Parris, delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, the family will be at the residence.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Wednesday at 12:30pm and include: Active: Jimmy Swanson, Tommy Swanson, Joel Swanson, Michael Swanson, Roger Swanson, Anthony Swanson and Spence Millican. Honorary: Kenneth Swanson, Ed Swanson, Steve Swanson and Mac Gilbert.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.