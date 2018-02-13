Mr. Bobby Ray Haynes, age 83, of Lindale, passed away Sunday, February 11, 2018, in a local hospital.

Mr. Haynes was born in Calhoun County, AL on January 18, 1935, son of the late Joseph Wesley Haynes and the late Sally Lou Sanders Haynes. He was also preceded in death by 3 sisters, Avaline Boyd, Mildred Mitchell, and Audrey Henson, and by 3 brothers, Joe, John, and Milton Haynes. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Haynes was employed with Profile Extrusion here in Rome for over 31 years. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, the former Johnette Justice, to whom he was married on April 6, 1989; 3 sons, Ray Haynes, Rome, Wesley Allen Haynes, Rome, and David Wayne Haynes, and his wife, Sharon, Iron City, AL; 2 step-daughters, Darlene Stansell Sullins, and her husband, Robbie, Silver Creek, and Kim Russell, and her husband, Chyanne, Rome; a sister, Dorothy Walker, Eastaboga, AL; special friends, Hugo and Iris Veliz, and their children, Melvin and Bianca, Lindale; 13 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Chyanne Russell officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 11am until the funeral hour. At other times, they may be contacted at the residence.

Pallbearers will include the following gentlemen: Ray Haynes, Allen Haynes, Kiefer Collum, Sam Russell, Cal Russell, Hugo Veliz, Jeremy Haynes, Melvin Veliz, and Tony Amos.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.