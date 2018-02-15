Mr. Bacyl Edwin “Ed” Lonergan, Jr., age 79, of Rome, passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Lonergan was born in Birmingham, AL on February 19, 1938, son of the late Bacyl E. Lonergan, Sr. and Geneva Schmidke. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Suzie Caldwell. He was a self-employed contractor for a number of years before finishing his career in insurance sales. He sold insurance for New Era, Mutual of Omaha, and United Healthcare, among others.

Survivors include his wife, Joan Delaine “Dee” Barker Lonergan, to whom he was married on March 30, 1985; 5 children, Eric, Emily, Elliott, Clifton, and Carrie; two step-children, April Day and Shawn Day; 2 sisters, Karol Waldorf and Vickie Ross; and several grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life that will be held on Sunday, February 18, 2018, from 1pm until 5pm at the Lonergan residence located at 5739 Big Texas Valley Road, Rome, Ga 30165.

Henderson and Sons, North Chapel and Crematory, has charge of the funeral arrangements.