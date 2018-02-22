Miss Wanda Sue Ingram, age 75, of Rome, passed away Wednesday morning, February 21, 2018, in a local hospital.

Miss Ingram was born in Rome, GA on November 12, 1942, daughter of the late George Lester Ingram and the late Pluma Allen Ingram. She was also preceded in death by 4 siblings, Mae, Roland, Jim, and Jack. She was employed for a while at Springwood Nursing Home and at Warm Spring Rehabilitation Center in Warm Springs, GA. Miss Ingram was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

Survivors include 2 sisters, Virginia Wheeler and Joyce Fuller, both of Rome; nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 23, 2018, at 3pm at the graveside in Floyd Memory Gardens. Her niece, Gayle Touchstone and her husband, Keith, will deliver eulogies.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.