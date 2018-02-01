Lindale Woman Charged with Lying about Child Molestation Case

Kristen Brooke Dempsey, 21 of Lindale, was arrested after police said she lied to them about a child molestation case.
Reports said that the incident occurred at a home on Park Avenue.
Dempsey is charged with obstruction of law enforcement.
