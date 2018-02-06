Lindale Man Pushes Blind Woman, Pantsing Another

Thomas Einer Floen, 58 of Lindale, was arrested this week after he allegedly pushed down a blind victim and pulled down the pants to a woman before spanking her buttocks.

Reports said that after pushing down the blind victim he grabbed her by the hair and pulled her outside.

Police added that during the altercation he also broke a door handle before pantsing and spanking the 2nd victim.

The altercations occurred at a home on Marion Dairy Road Tuesday.

Floen is charged with sexual battery, battery, simple battery, criminal trespass and exploitation and intimidation of disabled or elderly adults.