WARNING: GRAPHIC: Lindale Man Charged with Numerous Counts of Child Molestation

Alan Scott Clark, 24 of Lindale, was arrested this week after police said he molested a 3 year-old little girl.

Reports said that Clark “placed his penis a three year-old child’s unclothed vagina”.

Reports added that the victim told authorities that Clark “touched her with his “no no” (penis) and also described the man’s genital area. The victim also told police that he touched her “no no” while she was in the shower.

The incidents occurred between May and November 2017 at a home on Booger Hollow Road in Lindale.

Authorities also said that Clark sent a photograph of him touching his penis to a 15 year-old child via Facebook Messenger back on January 3 of this year.

Clark is charged with two counts of child molestation, two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes and electronically furnishing obscene materials to a child.