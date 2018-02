Leslie L. Lucas, age 78, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 23, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the Salmon Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 22, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will be announced on Thursday. Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Leslie L. Lucas.