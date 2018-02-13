Latest on Rivers Flooding in Floyd County

The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia… Coosa River near Plant Hammond affecting Floyd County The Flood Warning continues for The Coosa River near Plant Hammond. * Until further notice. * At 1 PM Tuesday the stage was 571.7 feet…and steady.
*Minor flooding will continue. * Flood stage is 570 feet. * At 572 feet…Minor flooding continues in the woodlands…fields and pastures along the river upstream and downstream from the gage behind Plant Hammond.
The water reaches a low lying portion of a parking lot near the intakes behind the plant. The boat ramp near the intakes and a small portion of an access road near and under the Georgia Highway 100 bridge will be under two feet of water. &&