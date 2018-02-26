Kingston Woman Faces Forgery and Drug Charges

Kimberly Merrell, 30 of Kingston, was arrested in Rome over the weekend after police said she was found with drugs while they were investigating a fraud case.

Reports said that Merrell was stopped for driving a var without a license plate on North Broad Street. Police stated that Merrell showed them an application sent to Alabama in November, but claimed not to have her driver’s license with her. Officers said that she then made numerous mistakes while trying to convince them that she was someone else. They added that she signed her citation with a fake name.

Being being taken into custody police added that they located suspected crystal meth and a pipe in a purse.

Merrell is charged with first degree forgery, giving false information to police, false statements in writings in matter of government, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, driving on an expired tag, driving without license in possession and driving without license.