Joseph Tom “Tommy” Langley, age 58 of Summerville, passed away Saturday February 17, 2018 at his residence.

Tommy was born December 21, 1959, Detroit, Michigan a son of the late James Langley and Barbara Ferguson Langley. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Langley.

Survivors include, his wife, Grace Odell Langley, his children, Tristan Langley, Haleyville, Al; Lea (Jordan) Oyond, Haleyville, Al; Stevie Wells, California; Cody Langley, California; Nicholas Langley, California; brother, Michael Langley, Eddie Langley, Carol Peevy, Tammy Pilcher, grandchildren, Jayden Oyond, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside and Interment services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday February 21, 2017 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, in Forney, Alabama. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Wednesday, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.

Pallbearers include the following gentlemen and are asked to meet at the funeral home on Wednesday by 12:00 P.M., Jeff Langley, Bo Campbell, Edwin Campbell, James Hardin, Ricky Langley, and Brandon Langley

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.