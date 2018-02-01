Jonathan Larry Knight, age 55 of Rome, passed away Tuesday, Jan 30, 2018, following a brief illness.

Mr. Knight was born Jan 29, 1963 in Cedartown, Ga. He spent the majority of his life in Floyd County, moving to Cedartown recently. Johnny was employed by Comfort Care non-emergency transport service at the time of his death. He had a passion and a true talent for chainsaw wood carving. He owned and operated Uncle John’s Wood Carving in Armuchee in the early 2000’s. He was an avid artist in his own right, having created many paintings for family and friends. He enjoyed dirt track racing, and he loved to fish.

Jonathan was preceded in death by his father, Larry Dawson Knight, in Sept 1983. He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Knight Douglas; his mother, Freddie Furlow Knight; sisters Deborah Knight Weatherby (Wayne), and Sharon Knight Stamey (Kyle), all of Rome; one brother, Christopher “Cricket” Knight (Sandy) of Kingston; a very special Aunt, Linnie Knight Robinson of Shannon; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Tony Cargle officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 5 until 7pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.