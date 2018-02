For Johnnie Mae Foster caring is not enough. Ms. Foster, an employee at Right At Home, not only does her job, but goes beyond her duties for those she works for. She was also recently named Caregiver of the Year with Right at Home in the entire Southeast Region.

Listen and watch as Ms. Foster explains what led her to Floyd County, her passion for her work, but most importantly her love for those she cares for.

The Coosa Valley News Person of the Month is Sponsored by Gondola Pizza.